Kazakhstan’s 3 cities and 8 rgns in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s three cities and eight regions are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Pavlodar regions are in the «red zone».

Almaty, Zhambyl, and Kostanay regions are in the COVID-19 «yellow zone».

Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases have surged to 10,418 in the past 24 hours. 1,279 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.