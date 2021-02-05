Kazakhstan’s 3 regions in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 5, 2021 Akmola, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are now in the «red zone» on the State's COVID risk map.

Nur-Sultan city and Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19. The rest of the regions are put in the «green zone».

Notably, 1,280 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country over the past day, with Pavlodar, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions recording the highest numbers – 230, 168 and 70, respectively.