Kazakhstan's 34 strongest wrestlers to compete in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The final part of the prestigious Kazaksha Kures wrestling tournament "Qazaqstan Barysy" has started in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.













Qazaqstan Barysy is one of the most important Kazakh national wrestling competitions with participation of 34 strongest wrestlers of the country. The contestants got through qualifying rounds held in 14 regions of the country, as well as in Almaty and Astana cities. By the way, the military also underwent the qualification. The total duration of the tournament is 6 hours.





Apart from the wrestling of the highest level, the spectators will enjoy national dances and listen to patriotic songs given by well-known Kazakh singers.





This year, it is "Barys Arena" multifunctional sports palace that hosts the tournament for the first time. The sports arena was opened last year. It can seat nearly 11,000 people. 60 million viewers from 120 countries will be able to watch the national wrestling competition. The winner's pot of "Qazaqstan Barysy" tournament is impressive as the winner will receive a gold belt and "Taituyaq" trophy made of gold as well. The second and third place winners will earn the silver and bronze belts respectively.