Kazakhstan’s 4 areas in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to the State’s map on the spread of COVID-19 four areas of Kazakhstan are in the «red zone,» Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Almaty, Nur-Sultan cities, Akmola, and Karaganda regions are in the «red zone» on the map on the spread of coronavirus.

Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone».

Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions are put in the «green zone» for COVID-19.