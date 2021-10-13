Kazakhstan’s 5 areas still in ‘red zone’ for coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of October 13, 2021, Kazakhstan’s five areas remain in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the State’s map on the spread of the coronavirus infection, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone».

Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Shymkent city as well as Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, and Kyzylorda regions are in the coronavirus «green zone».

Notably, the country has logged 1,707 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,958 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.