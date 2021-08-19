Kazakhstan’s 5 rgns to brace for high temperatures, dust storm

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heat wave and dust tides are predicted for five regions of Kazkahstan on Friday, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The south and southeast of Kyzylorda region are to see northeasterly wind at 15-20mps with dust storm in the afternoon on August 20. High fire hazard is expected.

Turkestan region’s west is to brace for dust tides on August 20. In the mountainous areas and west northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps, reaching up to 25mps during the day. High fire hazard is tp persist. Turkestan city is to see dust storm, and northeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps.

West Kazakhstan region is to expect southeasterly wind, blowing up to 15-20mps at daytime in the southwest. High fire hazard is predicted to remain across the region. Uralsk city is to brace for 40 degrees Celsius heat wave.

15-20mps northeasterly wind is in store for the south of Karaganda region in the afternoon of August 20 and on August 21. High fire hazard is to persist. Zhezkazgan city is to brace for northeasterly wind gusting up to 18mps.

The mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to expect thunderstorm and hail during the day on August 20-22. Northeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the northeast and southwest of the region on August 20-22, and gust up to 23mps on August 21. High fire hazard is expected. Taraz city is see northeasterly wind gust 15-20mps at daytime on August 20-21.