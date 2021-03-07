EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:16, 07 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s 6 areas in ‘yellow zone’ for coronavirus

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 7, 2021, the six areas of the country are placed in the «yellow zone» on the State’s COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions are in the «yellow zone» for the spread of COVID-19.

    The country’s other regions remain in the «green zone».

    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!