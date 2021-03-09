EN
    10:50, 09 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s 6 areas still in coronavirus ‘yellow zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 9, 2021, the six areas of the country remain in the «yellow zone» on the State’s map of the coronavirus spread, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions are put in the «yellow zone» for the spread of COVID-19.

    The country’s remaining areas are placed in the coronavirus «green zone».

    Tough restrictions are in place in the areas in the «red zone», whereas the areas in the «yellow zone» keep the exiting quarantine measures with greater control over their observation. Restrictions may be eased in the areas in the «green zone», where the COVID-19 situation is stable.


