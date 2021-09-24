Kazakhstan’s 7 areas still in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of September 24, 2021, Kazakhstan’s seven areas are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the map of the spread of the coronavirus infection, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are in the «red zone».

Shymkent city as well as Almaty, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions are put in the coronavirus «green zone».

Notably, the country has logged 2,573 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 3,673 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.