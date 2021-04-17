Kazakhstan’s 8 areas in coronavirus ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Eight areas of the country are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the coronavirus spread, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, and West Kazakhstan are put in the «red zone».

Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions are placed in the «yellow zone» for coronavirus.

Kostanay and Turkestan regions are in the «green zone»