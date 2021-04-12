Kazakhstan’s 8 areas still in coronavirus ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has been in the «red zone» on the State’s COVID-19 spread map for 12 consecutive days, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, Kazakhstan has been in the COVID-19 «red zone» for 12 consecutive days, with eight areas, including Almaty, Nur-Sultan cities, West Kazkahstan, Atyrau, Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, and Almaty regions, listed as COVID-19 high-risk areas.

He added that Shymkent city, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are in the «yellow zone».

In his words, Turkestan and East Kazakhstan regions remain in the «green zone» for COVID-19 in the country.

Notably, the country has reported 2,290 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.



