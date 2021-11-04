Kazakhstan’s 9 areas in COVID-19 ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four regions of Kazakhstan are still in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Shymkent city, Aktobe, Atyrau, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are placed in the COVID-19 «green zone».

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,396 cases of and 2,321 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.