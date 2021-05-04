Kazakhstan’s 9 areas in ‘red zone’ for coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to the epidemiological situation, nine areas are in the high-risk COVID-19 «red zone» in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing a government session, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said that the country ranks 107th in terms of COVID-19 cases and 108th in terms of COVID-19 deaths in the world.

Nationwide, nine areas, including Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Pavlodar regions are in the high-risk COVID-19 «red zone», with the latter two moving into the «red zone» last week.

Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Mangistau regions are placed in the medium-risk COVID-19 zone. Kostanay, Turkestan, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone» for coronavirus.

In the minister’s words, a total of 330,071 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and 52,093 patients have had a high probability of COVID-19, but negative PCR tests in the country as of May 4.