Kazakhstan's 9 rgns to brace for heat wave, thunderstorms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nine regions of Kazakhstan are to brace for heat wave and thunderstorms on June 24, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

North Kazakhstan region is to expect thunderstorms in the north, west, and south at daytime on June 24. Fog is to coat the region's southwest in the nighttime and morning. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north, west, and south of the region during the day. Petropavlovsk city is to brace for thunderstorms at daytime on June 24. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps at daytime.

West Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorms in the northern and southeastern parts on June 24. Northeasterly wind turning southwestward is to gust up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms. Uralsk city is to brace for thunderstorms at daytime.

The east and south of East Kazakhstan region are to expect northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps during the day on June 24.

Abai region is to see northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the west, center, and south at daytime. The region's south is to brace for 35 degrees Celsius temperatures at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's west.

The mountainous areas of Almaty region are to expect heavy rains at night on June 24. The south, east, and mountainous areas of the region are to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 25mps in the south, east, and mountainous areas of the region. Konayev city is to expect thunderstorms at night on June 24.

Zhetysu region is to see thunderstorms and hail in the south at night and in the east and mountainous areas at daytime. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 25mps in the east during the day. The region's east is to expect 36 degrees Celsius temperatures.

40-44 degrees Celsius heat wave is to grip Kyzylorda region at daytime. Southeasterly wind at 15-20mps with dust tides is predicted in the center of the region in the morning and afternoon. High fire hazard will persist in the greater part of the region. Kyzylorda city is to see temperatures go up to 41-43 degrees Celsius.

Atyrau region is to see thunderstorms and 15-20mps northwesterly wind in the west, east, and center on June 24. 38 degrees Celsius temperatures are forecast at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in the west and east of the region. Atyrau city is to expect thunderstorms. Northwesterly wind is to gust 15-18mps at daytime. The city is to expect the mercury to climb up to 36 degrees Celsius.

Aktobe region is to brace for thunderstorms in the north at night as well as in the west at daytime on June 24. Southeasterly wind turning westward, northwestward is to blow 15-20mps during thunderstorms. 35-37 degrees Celsius heat wave is to grip the region. Aktobe city is to expect thunderstorms at night on June 24.