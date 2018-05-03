Kazakhstan's Abdumalik may be first in CA to attain Grandmaster title

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Last November Zhansaya Abdumalik of Almaty won the World Junior U20 Chess Championship 2017.

Currently, she holds three Grandmaster (GM) norms. As is known, in order to earn the Grandmaster (GM) title it is necessary to gain 2,500 minimum rating. Abdumalik has achieved the rating of 2,484 so far and has to gain only 16 points to get the GM title.

Zhansaya Abdumalik will be fifth among the youngest female chess players to gain the GM title at such a young age.



In 2002, Koneru became the youngest woman ever to achieve the title of Grandmaster (not solely a Woman Grandmaster) at the age of 15, beating Judit Polgár's previous mark by three months; this record was subsequently broken by Hou Yifan in 2008.



Kateryna Lagno, a chess prodigy, earned the title of Woman Grandmaster (WGM) at the age of 12 years, four months and two days. In 2007, she was awarded the Grandmaster title.