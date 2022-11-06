Kazakhstan’s Abzal Azhgaliyev claims silver at Short Track Speed Skating World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Abzal Azhgaliyev captured silver at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating in Salt Lake City, the USA, Kazinform reports.

Speed skater Abzal Azhgaliyev of Kazakhstan finished second the 500m race behind Maxime Laoun of Canada at the Short Track Speed Skating World Cup. Lee Jung-su of South Korea came in third.

Another Kazakhstani Nurtilek Kazhigali took fifth place in the men’s 1,500m finals.