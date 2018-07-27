Kazakhstan's Academy of Soloists tours Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh artists are captivating the audience in Italy.



The ‘Academy of Soloists' chamber orchestra gave their first concert as part of their tour in the city of Bergolo, KAZAKH TV reports. The concert was opened with the song of Ukili Ybyrai ‘Kyzyl Assyk', followed by other compositions of the well-known Kazakh composers.



The musicians are planning to perform not only on the largest music platforms of Italy as the tour will continue in Macedonia as well. The Kazakh artists will perform at Alba Music Festival and Ohrid Summer Festival. A total of 10 concerts are planned to be held as part of the tour.



The European public will enjoy the best compositions of the Land of the Great Steppe during the two-week tour.



"We are very pleased to perform in various concert halls and bring joy to the Italian audience visiting the summer festivals held in various cities. Our concerts will be held in the cities such as Milan, Alessandria, Liguria, Ravello and Naples. We dedicate all these concerts to Astana," Aiman Mussakhajayeva, People's Artist of Kazakhstan, said.

"I am thankful to you for the performance of the wonderful compositions. We really enjoyed the music performed at the concert. I am still excited because the performances were bright and unique. We, Italians, thought that we need to teach others. Now I know that we need to learn as well," Giulia Sirolli, festival organizer, noted.

Photo credit: headline.kz