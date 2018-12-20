EN
    Kazakhstan's agri-production grew by 2.9%

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gross output of agriculture, forestry and fishery of Kazakhstan for the past January-November grew by 2.9% than in the same period of the previous year, the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry reports. 

    In particular, the animal production reached KZT 1,806,8 bln in the accounting period that is 3.9% more against the last January-November, crop farming hit KZT 2,329 bln. The amount of services in agriculture made KZT 11,8 bln, hunting sector services achieved KZT 0,8 bln, forestry services achieved KZT 12 bln, fishery and aquaculture amounted to KZT 7.2 bln.

