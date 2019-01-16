Kazakhstan's agri-production up 3.4% in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gross output of agriculture, forestry and fishery of Kazakhstan for January-December 2018 grew by 3.4% than in the same period of 2017 to hit KZT 4,410 bln, the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry reports.

In particular, the animal production reached KZT 2 044,9 bln in the accounting period that is 3.9% more against January-December 2017, crop farming hit KZT 2 331,9 bln.



The amount of services in agriculture made KZT 11,8 bln, hunting sector services achieved KZT 0,9 bln, forestry services achieved KZT 12.7 bln, fishery and aquaculture amounted to KZT 7.8 bln.