Kazakhstan’s agricultural machinery production doubled since Jan this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the first half-year, total tractor and combine harvester production has doubled compared to the same period last year, Kazinform cites energyprom.kz.

When many factories are struggling to operate at a high capacity due to coronavirus, factories producing tractors and combine harvesters are bucking the trend. Between January and June 2020, Kazakhstan’s factories operating within the Association of Kazakhstan Automobile Business have produced a total of 2,360 units of agricultural machinery worth 33.8 billion tenge.

Total tractor and combine harvester production has reached 1,100 units, twice more compared to the same period last year, and totaled 30.8 billion tenge – a 127.3% increase.

A total of 788 tractors to the tune of 16.5billion tenge have been produced, of which 330 have been manufactured in Kostanay region, 321 - in Akmola region and 137 - in East Kazakhstan region.

Combine harvester production has risen from 150 in January-June last year to 310 units worth 14.3 billion tenge this year.