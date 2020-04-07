Kazakhstan’s agriculture to create 77,000 workplaces

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to reconstruct 6,785 water canals and 4 water reservoirs, 4 waterworks facilities, 239 drainage wells and 23,000 water facilities in 2020-2022,» Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev told the Government meeting.

It is planned to realize corresponding projects to reclaim and raise water supplies of 492,000 ha of irrigable lands in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda and Aktobe regions. The total amount of financial backing will make KZT 274 bln.

88,000 workplaces will be created at large. 11,000 jobs will be offered during constriction. Rehabilitation of irrigated lands will give a chance to create 77,000 permanent workplaces in agriculture.

The gross agricultural output at these lands is expected to make KZT 165 bln a year.