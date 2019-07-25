EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:40, 25 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Air Astana, Russia's S7 Airlines sign codeshare agrt

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana signed a codeshare agreement with Russia’s S7 Airlines, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Moscow.

    «Thanks to the codeshare agreement, we may offer more opportunities to our passengers. They can fly to the capital of Kazakhstan from Novosibirsk on any day. Besides, direct flights to Nur-Sultan and Almaty became available for the passengers from Saint Petersburg. We will be glad to welcome Air Astana passengers onboard of S7 Airlines flights,» Commercial Director of S7 Group Igor Veretennikov says.

    «Russia is an important market for passenger transportations from Kazakhstan. We are pleased to welcome S7 Airlines passengers onboard of Air Astana planes and offer them the 4 Star services ranked by Skytrax. The launch of flights under the codeshare agreement is an important step in development of our cooperation which we plan to enhance in the future,» said Richard Ledger, Vice President Marketing & Sales of Air Astana.

    Tags:
    Air Astana Kazakhstan and Russia Business
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!