EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:00, 14 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Aisha Omarova grabs bronze at Asian Weightlifting Championship

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aisha Omarova claimed third place at the 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships held in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Aisha Omarova of Kazakhstan lifted 217kg in total (93kg in the snatch and 124kg in the clean and jerk) in the category of 81kg.

    Iran’s Seyyedeh Elham Hosseini and Japanese Motoka Nakajima won first and second places, respectively.


    Photo: IWF



    Tags:
    Weightlifting Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!