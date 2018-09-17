Kazakhstan's Akasheva wins Southern Capital table tennis tournament

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In the finals of the South Capital international table tennis tournament, 17-year-old Kazakh athlete Zauresh Akasheva defeated Uzbekistan's Kamila Khalikova by a score of 4-2, Sports Media HUB reports.

In the third-place match, Kazakhstan's Anastasiya Lavrova was also stronger than an athlete from Uzbekistan, Markhabo Magdieva (4-1).

"Psychologically, the final game was hard for me. And it was a great responsibility as I competed at home. I'm delighted that I managed to beat the opponent in the finals," says the winner, Zauresh Akasheva.



In the men's competitions, representatives of Russia Ilya Zhidkov and Ilya Isakov challenged for the gold medal. The match ended with Zhidkov's victory, 4-2.

It should be mentioned that 130 athletes of Kazakhstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan participated in the 20th international tournament in Almaty over the course of three days.

