    13:24, 08 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Akhmedov claims his first pro victory at 20 y.o.

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh middleweight Sadriddin Akhmedov made his professional debut, Sports.kz reports.

    During the boxing evening at Videotron Centre in Quebec city, Sadriddin outclassed 26-year-old Mexican Tony Barreras (1-1, 1 KO).

    The six-round fight ended in the 31st second with Akhmedov KOing his opponent. Thus, young Kazakhstani claimed his first professional victory, and Barreras suffered a second defeat.

    Before starting off as professional, Sadriddin Akhmedov won the World Youth Championship.

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
