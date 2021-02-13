Kazakhstan’s Akmola and Pavlodar rgns still in coronavirus ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 13, 2021 Akmola and Pavlodar regions are still in the «red zone» on the State’s coronavirus map, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan city and West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions still remain in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

All the other regions of the country are in the «green zone».

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 920 confirmed cases of and 1,341 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.