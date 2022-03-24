EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:40, 24 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov fails to advance to Zadar Open doubles quarterfinal

    None
    None
    ZAGREB. KAZINFORM - Alexandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan lost in the 1/8 finals of the ATP Challenger Tour event in Zadar, Croatia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Alexandr Nedovyesov paired with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov lost to Franco Agamenone of Italy and Manuel Guinard of France in the 1/8 finals of the Zadar Open doubles.

    The two-set match ended in 6-3, 6-3 in favor of the Italian-French duo.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!