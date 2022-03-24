Kazakhstan's Aleksandr Nedovyesov fails to advance to Zadar Open doubles quarterfinal

ZAGREB. KAZINFORM - Alexandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan lost in the 1/8 finals of the ATP Challenger Tour event in Zadar, Croatia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Alexandr Nedovyesov paired with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov lost to Franco Agamenone of Italy and Manuel Guinard of France in the 1/8 finals of the Zadar Open doubles.

The two-set match ended in 6-3, 6-3 in favor of the Italian-French duo.