    07:17, 07 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik claims first-ever ATP title in Montpellier

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s highest ranked ATP player Alexander Bublik won his first-ever ATP title in Montpellier by shocking former champion Alexander Zverev on Sunday, 6 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    24-year-old Bublik devastated world number three Alexander Averev in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in 1h 16 minutes.

    The Kazakhstani hit eight aces and won 86% of his first-serve points taking the head to head rivalry with Zverev to 2-0. Last year Bublik routed Zverev in Rotterdam.

    On his way to the Open Sud de France title Bublik eliminated Tallon Griekspoor, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 2nd-seed Roberto Bautista Agut and Filip Krajinovic.

    Today Alexander Bublik is expected to rise to his career-high ATP ranking of 31st.


