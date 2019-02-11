EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:53, 11 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik gets Challenger title win in Budapest

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 21-year-old tennis player of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik secured his first title win of the season at the Hungarian Challenger Open in Budapest, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Having outplayed 29-year-old Roberto Marcora of Italy scoring 6-0, 6-3 in the finals, Bublik got the fourth Challenger win in his career and the second one over the past three months. In the latest ATP ranking, he will climb from 172nd to 144th (his highest ranking is 95th).

    It is to be recalled that in early February, Bublik helped the Kazakhstan team beat Portugal in the qualification for the final stage of the Davis Cup.

