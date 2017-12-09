EN
    13:48, 09 December 2017

    Kazakhstan’s Ali Akhmedov retains his titles by beating American boxer

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Ali Akhmedov (9-0, 7 KOs) took part in the boxing event in Round Rock (Texas, USA), according to Sports.kz.

    His opponent was DeShon Webster (9-0, 6 KOs), an undefeated American athlete. As a result of a ten-round light heavyweight bout, Akhmedov won unanimous decision: 100-88, 100-89, and 99-89.

    Thus, Ali retained his WBC Youth world and WBC North America light heavyweight champion titles. It has been the tenth professional win for him, whereas Webster lost the first fight in his career.

     

