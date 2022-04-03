EN
    11:45, 03 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's all areas in COVID-19 'green zone'

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – All areas of Kazakhstan are in the «green zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    There are no areas in the «red and yellow zones» on the map of the spread of COVID-19.

    Cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions are in the «green zone».

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 18 cases of and 83 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



