Kazakhstan's Altyn Emel documentary awarded in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Altyn Emel documentary by Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm JSC made on demand of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry was awarded in the Best Foreign Documentary nomination at the Asian Art Week on Tourism and Film in Taizhou, China, KazakhFilm press service reports.

The documentary directed by famous nature photographer Oleg Belyalov features the rich flora and fauna of the Altyn Emel state national nature park. It is the debut film of the Kazakh photographer.



The 2018 Asian Art Week on Tourism and Film began in Taizhou, a coastal city in east China's Zhejiang Province.



The art week is co-organized by the China TV Artists Association, the Zhejiang Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film, and Television and the Taizhou government.



This year the art week brings together above 1,200 of cinema and TV programs from 23 countries of the world, including the US, Russia, France, Kazakhstan and Japan.