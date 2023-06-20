Kazakhstan’s ambassador meets President of Norwegian Storting

OSLO. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway, Adil Tursunov, paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Norwegian Storting Masoud Gharahkhani, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Ambassador briefed the head of the Norwegian parliament on the modern development of Kazakhstan, further political and economic reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the main directions of the country's foreign policy, and the prospects of Kazakh-Norwegian cooperation.

The President of the Storting was also briefed about the development of parliamentarianism in Kazakhstan and the level of trade and economic cooperation between Astana and Oslo.

The interlocutors agreed to contribute to the further strengthening of the Kazakh-Norwegian inter-parliamentary relations.