TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:01, 17 June 2019 | GMT +6

    ​Kazakhstan's Ambassador presents Credential Letters to King of Saudi Arabia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Berik Aryn presented his Credentials to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

    During the meeting, the King conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and wished further progress and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan.null

    Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud confirmed the interest of Saudi Arabia in the further development and deepening of cooperation with Kazakhstan and wished the Kazakh Ambassador success in his diplomatic mission.null

    In turn, Berik Aryn assured that he would make every effort to strengthen friendly relations between the two countries.null

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Diplomacy
