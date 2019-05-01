Kazakhstan's Amre wins Richmond International Film Festival awards

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Amre (Paris Song) feature film has won two awards at the Richmond International Film Festival.

"My Friends! Yesterday Amre (Paris Song) feature film has won two awards at the Richmond International Film Festival (@rvafilmmusicfest), namely, Best of Festival Award for Best Narrative and Best Actor," Sanzhar Madi's Instagram post reads.



Earlier, Amre took the honors at the Hollywood Film Festival held last October in Los Angeles.



The film about legendary Kazakh singer Amre Kashaubayev is a joint production of KazakhFilm Studio and Darplay Company.



The film stars Sanzhar Madi, Ben Aldridge, Abbie Cornish, Yerkebulan Dairov.



