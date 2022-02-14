Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina climbs to 23rd spot in updated WTA Doubles Ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has updated its singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The top-3 of the WTA Singles Ranking includes Australian Ashleigh Barty, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Barbora Krejčíková of the Czech Republic.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina moved down four spots to rank 16th in the WTA Singles Ranking. Yulia Putintseva lost one spot to land 42nd spot, while Zarina Diyas ranks 114th.

Kateřina Siniaková of the Czech Republic tops the WTA Doubles ranking. She is followed by her compatriot Barbora Krejčíková. Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei is third.

In the WTA’s Doubles Ranking Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan updated her personal record climbing to 23rd spot. Rybakina dropped out of the top 50 and now ranks 51st.