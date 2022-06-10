EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:50, 10 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina reaches semifinal of W60 Biarritz doubles

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top seed in doubles Anna Danilina advanced to the semifinal of the ITF W60 Biarritz doubles tournament in France, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Anna Danilina paired with Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine beat Belgium-Indian duo Lara Salden and Prarthana Thombare 7-5, 6-4. The match lasted for around one hour and a half.

    The Kazakhstani lost to Lucie Nguyen Tan of France 3-6, 4-6 in the third round of the ITF W60 Biarritz singles.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!