Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina reaches semifinal of W60 Biarritz doubles

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top seed in doubles Anna Danilina advanced to the semifinal of the ITF W60 Biarritz doubles tournament in France, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Anna Danilina paired with Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine beat Belgium-Indian duo Lara Salden and Prarthana Thombare 7-5, 6-4. The match lasted for around one hour and a half.

The Kazakhstani lost to Lucie Nguyen Tan of France 3-6, 4-6 in the third round of the ITF W60 Biarritz singles.



