Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina wins her first W100 title

CONTREXÉVILLE. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan paired with Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway won the ITF World Tennis Tour W100 in Contrexéville, France, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

In the doubles final of the ITF World Tennis Tour W100 the Kazakhstani-Norwegian duo beat Kimberley Zimmermann of Belgium and Dalma Gálfi of Hungary 6-0, 1-6, 10-4.

During the 1 hour and three minutes match Anna and Ulrikke hit two aces, made two double faults, and saved three break points of 11.

The Kazakhstani has secured her fourth doubles title in the ongoing season and first in the W100.