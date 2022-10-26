EN
    18:40, 26 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s annual inflation reaches 17.7%

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Annual inflation rose to 17.7% in Kazakhstan, Galymzhan Pirmatov, Head of the Kazakh National Governor, said during a press conference, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakh National Bank Head pointed out that the annual inflation is mostly driven by growing food prices accelerated to 22.2%.

    According to him, non-food inflation accelerated to 17.0% in September.

    The annual growth rate of prices for paid services reached 12.3%, mainly driven by prices for rent, education, and some utility services.

    It was said that the growing annual inflation is indicated by the high core inflation rate hitting 19.7% in September.


