Kazakhstan’s anti-nuke initiatives presented at IPB world congress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador-at-large of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Erbolat Sembayev participated in the World Congress of the International Peace Bureau on "Disarmament for the name of peace and nature" held in Berlin on October 1-2, 2016.

At a plenary session, Sembayev read a letter of welcome from the Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs which was devoted to the initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev in nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, including the allocation of 1% of military budgets for the sustainable development goals.





The meeting participants were also distributed a review report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute regarding the problem.

As the press service of the Kazakh MFA noted, on the sidelines of the event, the Kazakh Diplomat met with co-President of the IPB Reiner Braun,, President of the IPU Inter-Parliamentary Union Saber Chowdhury, ex-High Representative of the UN for Disarmament Angela Kane, ex-Secretary General of the UNESCO Federico Mayor Zaragoza and representatives of other anti-nuclear organizations and public movements. During the meetings, Sembayev informed his interlocutors about the relevant aspects and priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy, including those launched in the context of the country’s oncoming chairmanship in the UN Council of Europe for 2017-2018. Special attention was given to the initiatives of the Kazakh President outlined at the 70th session of the UNGA in New York and the provisions of the Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century.”

The Congress participants agreed that the future of the planet is impossible without successful anti-nuclear policy and Kazakhstan, which voluntarily refused from the world’s 4th largest nuclear arsenal and actively promotes anti-nuclear initiatives at the international arena, can be a rolemodel for many countries.