    16:14, 07 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Archery Championship kicks off

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Junior and Cadet Archery Championship of Kazakhstan has kicked off in Akmola region, the regional internal policy department's communications service reports.

    The championship is dated to the 20th anniversary of Astana, 90th anniversary of Tselinograd district and 50th anniversary of development of Kazakhstan's archery. It is called to promote this sport, attract youth and select the best for the international competitions.

    It brings together above 150 sportsmen from Astana, Almaty, Akmola, Almaty, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Turkestan, and East Kazakhstan regions.
    The finals will be held on August 9-10.

      

     

    Akmola region Kazakhstan Sport
