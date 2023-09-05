Kazakhstan's Armed Forces must be ready for any challenges - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly evaluated the level of preparedness of units involved in Batyl Toitarys 2023 strategic command and staff military drills. The President noted the importance of holding such military drills amid tough geopolitical situation, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

«The global defense system is undergoing large-scale changes today. The modern methods and techniques of warfare, in particular, hybrid types of warfare are increasingly widespread. The attacks can be not only military, but also informational, psychological, political, economic and of other nature. Therefore, the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan must be ready for any challenges. This is the main requirement for a modern professional army. We have only one Motherland – Kazakhstan! Ensuring security and protection of our country, land and people is our common duty,» said Kasym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to him, the army must be highly professional, mobile and ready to perform any complicated combat tasks.

»For this, we need to provide the army with high-technological equipment and quality military vehicles as well as with ammunition. In my recent Address to the Nation, I set a priority task to create a full cycle production with a high-level of localization. Armored vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, modern firearms - we can and should produce all this in our country,» he noted.

The Head of State stressed also importance of discipline and strict order in the Armed Forces.

8,000 military servicemen and 600 units of ammunition and military vehicles are engaged in the drills.