Kazakhstan's art in focus of Slavianski Bazaar festival

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's art will be the centerpiece of the Festival Without Borders project at the Slavianski Bazaar festival on 11 July, BelTA has learned.

One of the most exciting events of the day will be the gala Art of the Great Steppe in the Vitebsk Concert Hall. It will feature famous singers Roza Rymbayeva, Nagima Eskalieva, as well as winners and runners-up of the song contests held during the Slavianski Bazaar festival. The gala is going to be a sold-out event.



Kazakhstan will bring to Vitebsk The Road to Mother drama film by director Akan Satayev and general producer Alia Nazarbayeva.



Other key events of this day include the Puppet Quarter project and the Theater Meetings project featuring Oleg Menshikov.



The Vitebsk Oblast Philharmonic will host a concert of the Russian State Academic Chamber Vivaldi Orchestra led by Svetlana Bezrodnaya.

The results of the International Junior Song Contest Vitebsk 2018 will be announced on this day.



Three different art exhibitions and two concerts (by Russia's Turetsky Choir and Irina Allegrova) will take place in Vitebsk on 11 July, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.