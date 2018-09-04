Kazakhstan's artists working abroad to head to Astana Art Show

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Old Centre of Astana city will turn for a month into a centre of modern art.

The Astana Art Show, an exhibition of modern art, will take place in the capital of Kazakhstan since September 15 until October 28, the Astana Mayor's Facebook account reads.



The Astana Art Show is the key event of the international fine art biennale of contemporary Kazakhstan. It will bring together Kazakhstan's artists living and working abroad. An exhibition of young artists of Astana, public lectures by well-known artists and master classes will be held as part of the biennale.



Above 20 participants will showcase their works, paintings and installations at the TSE Art Destination Gallery.



It is noteworthy, among those attending will be Ikuru Kuwajima, a Japanese photographer, an author of "I, Oblomov" photobook.



Benjamin Skepper, a well-known Australian musician will attend the Astana Art Show opening ceremony.



