Kazakhstan's Asan film awarded special prize in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM Asan short feature directed by Kazakhstan's Bekir Zhakhanov has won a special prize of the jury at the 9th START International Festival of Short Films held in Baku on November 14-17, KazakhFilm's press service reports.

Asan narrates the story of a young man going to attend the funeral of his father, whom he had not seen for many years.

490 films from 45 states of the world submitted their applications at large. Only 100 of them from 30 countries were included into the festival's main program. The slogan of the festival is "It is better to watch a hundred films than to hear about them a hundred times."



The international festival is organized by the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Cinema Center for Young Cinematographers, Azerbaijan youth and the Guild of Producers.