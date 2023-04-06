Kazakhstan’s Assaubayeva finishes 2nd at Women’s Grand Prix series

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Following Round 11 of the third stage of the 2022-23 Women’s Grand Prix series two-time blitz world champion Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan ranks among the Top 3, Kazinform reports.

All three drew their games in the final round and finished with six points.

Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina was awarded first place for better tiebreaks, while Bibisara Assaubayeva placed second and China's Zhu Jiner finished third.