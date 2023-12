NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani weightlifter Denis Poluboyarinov won a gold medal at the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Denis Poluboyarinov of Kazakhstan lifted 313kg in total (140kg in the snatch and 173kg in the clean and jerk) in the category of 81kg.









Photo: olympic.kz