Kazakhstan's Atyrau Oblast ready to cooperate with Brest Oblast in agribusiness, processing industry

BREST. KAZINFORM - The administration of Kazakhstan's Atyrau Oblast sees potential in advancing cooperation with Brest Oblast in agribusiness and processing industry. The relevant statement was made by Atyrau Oblast First Vice Governor Gumar Dyusembayev as he met with top officials of the Brest Oblast administration on 21 June, BelTA has learned.

Gumar Dyusembayev said: "We are interested in Belarus and in Brest Oblast in particular with regard to the experience of developing the manufacturing of agricultural products, dairy and light industries, and fish processing. This is why we've asked to arrange tours of specific enterprises during the visit."

The official mentioned agriculture and processing industry among the most probable avenues of cooperation for setting up joint ventures.

Gumar Dyusembayev underlined that so far the Belarusian private sector is underrepresented in Kazakhstan. "In Atyrau Oblast there are about 900 industrial enterprises, including 600 with a share of foreign capital. But the number of joint ventures with Belarus is small. At the same time we have a common mentality. We are brotherly nations. We've known each other for a long time, this is why there are good prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation. We will support your businessmen and ours," stressed the Atyrau Oblast First Vice Governor.



The Kazakh delegation invited the Brest Oblast administration to come to Kazakhstan on a reciprocal visit, get familiar with the potential of Atyrau Oblast and sketch out possible ways of interaction.



In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Brest Oblast Executive Committee Mikhail Serkov suggested civil engineering, logistics, tourism and recreation as possible avenues of cooperation. Negotiations are underway on building three facilities in Kazakhstan with assistance of Brest Oblast enterprises. A project to build a children recreation center in Brest Oblast may be suggested to the foreign colleagues. Opportunities for setting up joint ventures in agriculture, woodworking, and other branches of processing industry may be considered.



A delegation of Kazakhstan's Atyrau Oblast is in Brest on an official visit. The key purpose of the visit is to take part in events meant to commemorate the heroic defense of the Brest Fortress on 22 June 1941, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.