Kazakhstan's Atyrau refinery starts to export benzol

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Atyrau refinery has for the first time exported 300 tons of benzol to Russia's Tula province, the refinery's public relations service said.

Atyrau refinery for the first time produced test batch of benzol in July 2015. To date, 1,000 tons of benzol has been produced at the refinery and currently, it is planned to produce 500 tons of benzol per month, trend.az reports.



It will be possible to further increase the benzol production at the refinery after commissioning the complex for producing aromatic hydrocarbons. The construction of the complex has already been completed.



Benzol production at Atyrau refinery also makes it possible to reduce the benzol content in gasoline and thereby decrease the toxicity of car exhaust and reduce the environmental burden.



