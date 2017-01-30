Kazakhstan's Atyrau refinery to build new sulfur plant

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A combined plant for sulfur production will be constructed at Kazakhstan's Atyrau Refinery by July 2017, the refinery's press service said.

Construction work is ongoing.



The plant will produce sulfur through Claus process. Its capacity will reach 58 tons of solid sulfur per day, trend.az reports.



KazStroyService and 17 subcontractors are engaged in the plant's construction.



The Atyrau Refinery is one of the three largest refineries in Kazakhstan.



Sulfur is used for production of sulfuric acid, the vulcanization of rubber, as a fungicide in agriculture and for road-building materials, paint and fertilizer production.